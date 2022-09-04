Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

