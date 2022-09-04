Morgan Stanley Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $44.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

