Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 24,000 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,069. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

