Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.65 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.4% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AZO stock traded down $24.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,120.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,066.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.86 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.