Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $14.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,837.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,090.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

