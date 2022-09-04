Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,656,000 after buying an additional 338,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

