Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Mosaic makes up 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $54.84. 4,045,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

