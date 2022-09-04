Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,635 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 431.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

