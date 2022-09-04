Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 6,264 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.32. 1,027,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

