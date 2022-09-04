MX TOKEN (MX) One Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $96.24 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022167 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

