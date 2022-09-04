My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1.02 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

