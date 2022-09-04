MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $2.12 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00010651 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $64.82 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

