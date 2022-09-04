Nahmii Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.89 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $26,360.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

