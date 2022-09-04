NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.