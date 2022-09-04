NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,699 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. NCM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,386. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,611.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

