NCM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 162,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $45.70. 14,667,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,232,834. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

