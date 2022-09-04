NCM Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,240. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

