NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

