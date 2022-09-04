NCM Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,406 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,051,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,453 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DIVO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,029 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

