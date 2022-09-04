NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,893,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207,168. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

