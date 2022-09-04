NCM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 5,507,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.
