NCM Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,548,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,840,000 after buying an additional 445,089 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,061.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,101. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

