New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,558 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $9.76 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

