Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

