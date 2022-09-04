Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

