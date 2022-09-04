NFT Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,250.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $21.43 and $280,250.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00132098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

