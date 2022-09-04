NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.22.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $208.68. 126,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,914. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

