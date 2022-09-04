Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 9.4% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.53% of Nomad Foods worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,734. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.