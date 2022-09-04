Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson stock opened at $223.74 on Thursday. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

