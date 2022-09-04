Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

