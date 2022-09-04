Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 20,492,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,415,230. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

