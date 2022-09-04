Nsure.Network (NSURE) Price Hits $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $109,679.12 and $311,244.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network.

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

