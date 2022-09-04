NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

