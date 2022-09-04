Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.45% of M/I Homes worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 281,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

