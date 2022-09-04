Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amdocs by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 486,113 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 36.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.8 %

DOX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

