Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Olin by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.