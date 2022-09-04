Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.