OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Golub Capital BDC worth $51,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 615,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.