OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 377,474 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 742.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,474 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.25% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $319,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

FTCV stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

