OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 4,426,469 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426,469 shares during the quarter. Azure Power Global makes up about 2.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.28% of Azure Power Global worth $228,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AZRE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

