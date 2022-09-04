OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 89,147 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 810.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.53% of Dune Acquisition worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dune Acquisition

About Dune Acquisition

In other Dune Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $3,183,280.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

(Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.