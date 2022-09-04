OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 89,147 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 810.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.53% of Dune Acquisition worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.
