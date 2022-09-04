OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter.

ITHAX Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITHX remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.98.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

