OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,316 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.39% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,997,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %

M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

