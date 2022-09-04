OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.71 Million Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 285.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,644 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.09% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADER. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADER traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,019. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

