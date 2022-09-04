OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.94 Million Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 338.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,872 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.11% of EJF Acquisition worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in EJF Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 558,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EJF Acquisition by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EJF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EJFA remained flat at $5.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

About EJF Acquisition

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

