OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.18% of AON worth $121,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.34. The stock had a trading volume of 534,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,799. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

