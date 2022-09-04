OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $151,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.52. 4,055,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

