OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 348,110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348,110 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $197.76. 4,508,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. The company has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

