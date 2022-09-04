OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $12.34 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,341,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.20% of Turquoise Hill Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

