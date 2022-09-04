OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $181,250.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

